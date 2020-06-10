All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1805 OUTPOST Drive

1805 Outpost Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Outpost Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
key fob access
Sited in the serene retreat of Outpost, stands this 5,000sqft, custom-built Spanish residence private gated retreat. Keyless entry to master oasis with Massive 5BD/4.5BA with several sets of French doors and windows you will find water falls and many sitting area's along with a large balcony. Volume is the theme throughout, with a large open entertaining spaces with surround sound inside and out. The main level boosts a dramatic ceilings when you walk in spacious formal living room with fireplace, expansive family room and a gourmet kitchen. A staircase that leads to the bedrooms, four en-suite guest suites and an expansive master suite complete with a walk-in closet, jetted tub, shower, and private balcony. Pool and spa serve as the ideal setting for a party of 80 guests or more. All this, moments from the world-class dining and shopping of Hollywood and Sunset strip

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 OUTPOST Drive have any available units?
1805 OUTPOST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 OUTPOST Drive have?
Some of 1805 OUTPOST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 OUTPOST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1805 OUTPOST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 OUTPOST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1805 OUTPOST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1805 OUTPOST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1805 OUTPOST Drive offers parking.
Does 1805 OUTPOST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 OUTPOST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 OUTPOST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1805 OUTPOST Drive has a pool.
Does 1805 OUTPOST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1805 OUTPOST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 OUTPOST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 OUTPOST Drive has units with dishwashers.

