1805 OUTPOST Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite hot tub key fob access

Sited in the serene retreat of Outpost, stands this 5,000sqft, custom-built Spanish residence private gated retreat. Keyless entry to master oasis with Massive 5BD/4.5BA with several sets of French doors and windows you will find water falls and many sitting area's along with a large balcony. Volume is the theme throughout, with a large open entertaining spaces with surround sound inside and out. The main level boosts a dramatic ceilings when you walk in spacious formal living room with fireplace, expansive family room and a gourmet kitchen. A staircase that leads to the bedrooms, four en-suite guest suites and an expansive master suite complete with a walk-in closet, jetted tub, shower, and private balcony. Pool and spa serve as the ideal setting for a party of 80 guests or more. All this, moments from the world-class dining and shopping of Hollywood and Sunset strip