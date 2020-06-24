18005 Tiara St

Amenities

Spacious 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms furnished house with a private, salt system heated pool/spa.

Downstairs are the large livingroom with leather,reclining sofa, an open office place, and a big, fully equipped kitchen with walk in pantry and professional cooktop. A wall of windows overlooks the backyard with the pool The backyard provides total relaxation or fun only for you and your guests. It has a salt system pool, sundeck with an outside sofa and glass table, BBQ and grassy backyard. Private and gated driveway. Washer and dryer are in the house.

Its in a good and safe neighborhood, but still close to LA busiest areas

3 min from LA two busiest freeways, the 405 and 101. Conveniently, couple of blocks away /3-5 min/ from Ventura Blvd, where you can find everything, shopping, banks, businesses and hundreds of restaurants. 5 min to Orange line, 10 min from Warner Center, Westfield Mall and Business Center. Getty Center is 15 min away,12 miles to Hollywood Citywalk,Universal Studios and Hollywood Blvd, Walk of Fame. Wilshire Blvd ,Santa Monica is 14 miles away. Dowtown and LAX approx 20 miles. Half hour away from the famous Malibu Beach through the Malibu Canyon.