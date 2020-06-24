All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

18005 Tiara St

18005 Tiara Street · No Longer Available
Location

18005 Tiara Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
business center
hot tub
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spacious 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms furnished house with a private, salt system heated pool/spa.
Downstairs are the large livingroom with leather,reclining sofa, an open office place, and a big, fully equipped kitchen with walk in pantry and professional cooktop. A wall of windows overlooks the backyard with the pool The backyard provides total relaxation or fun only for you and your guests. It has a salt system pool, sundeck with an outside sofa and glass table, BBQ and grassy backyard. Private and gated driveway. Washer and dryer are in the house.
Its in a good and safe neighborhood, but still close to LA busiest areas
3 min from LA two busiest freeways, the 405 and 101. Conveniently, couple of blocks away /3-5 min/ from Ventura Blvd, where you can find everything, shopping, banks, businesses and hundreds of restaurants. 5 min to Orange line, 10 min from Warner Center, Westfield Mall and Business Center. Getty Center is 15 min away,12 miles to Hollywood Citywalk,Universal Studios and Hollywood Blvd, Walk of Fame. Wilshire Blvd ,Santa Monica is 14 miles away. Dowtown and LAX approx 20 miles. Half hour away from the famous Malibu Beach through the Malibu Canyon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18005 Tiara St have any available units?
18005 Tiara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18005 Tiara St have?
Some of 18005 Tiara St's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and business center. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18005 Tiara St currently offering any rent specials?
18005 Tiara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18005 Tiara St pet-friendly?
No, 18005 Tiara St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18005 Tiara St offer parking?
No, 18005 Tiara St does not offer parking.
Does 18005 Tiara St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18005 Tiara St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18005 Tiara St have a pool?
Yes, 18005 Tiara St has a pool.
Does 18005 Tiara St have accessible units?
No, 18005 Tiara St does not have accessible units.
Does 18005 Tiara St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18005 Tiara St does not have units with dishwashers.
