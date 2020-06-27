All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM

1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2

1800 North Kingsley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1800 North Kingsley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
* Open Concept Living Room * Attractive Hard Surface Flooring * Quartz Kitchen Counter-top * Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher) * New Modern Cabinetry * Dining Area * Washer and Dryer in Unit * Assigned Gated Parking * Pet Friendly * In Unit AC unit
Live, Work, and Play in this prime Hollywood location!!! This newly renovated unit which includes washer and dryer, and one parking space. Centrally located in a Prime Hollywood location near world renown entertainment, dining establishments. Within minutes from the Hollywood Walk of fame, and the Griffith Park Observatory. Conveniently located near the 101 Freeway, Hollywood/Western metro station and employment centers.

Unit Features:
* Open Concept Living Room
* Attractive Hard Surface Flooring
* Quartz Kitchen Counter-top
* Stainless Steel Appliances (Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher)
* New Modern Cabinetry
* Dining Area
* Washer and Dryer in Unit
* Assigned Gated Parking
* Pet Friendly
* In Unit AC unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 have any available units?
1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 have?
Some of 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 offers parking.
Does 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 have a pool?
No, 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 North Kingsley Drive - 1800 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
