17935 Tiara St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Charming Encino House - Property Id: 179990



Welcome to one of Encino's most charming single family homes. This naturally lit and sunny 2-bedroom, 1 bath features a stunning gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, Corian countertops and high-end appliances: Sub-Zero fridge, Dacor range and Bosch dishwasher. Open the kitchen backdoor to a beautifully landscaped, spacious and very private fenced-in backyard. A covered pergola provides the perfect opportunity for alfresco dining. After a busy day, don't miss the chance to unwind in the newly remodeled, spa-like bathroom Both bedrooms feature closets with built-in shelving plus there is a floor to ceiling hallway closet to accommodate all of your storage needs. This newly renovated home is fully equipped with central heat and air and recessed lighting. The attached garage offers the perfect space for storage and includes a washer and dryer. A 2-car driveway provides parking just steps away from the front door that overlooks a newly manicured, drought-tolerant front yard.

