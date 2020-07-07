All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17935 Tiara St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

17935 Tiara St

17935 Tiara Street · No Longer Available
Location

17935 Tiara Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Charming Encino House - Property Id: 179990

Welcome to one of Encino's most charming single family homes. This naturally lit and sunny 2-bedroom, 1 bath features a stunning gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, Corian countertops and high-end appliances: Sub-Zero fridge, Dacor range and Bosch dishwasher. Open the kitchen backdoor to a beautifully landscaped, spacious and very private fenced-in backyard. A covered pergola provides the perfect opportunity for alfresco dining. After a busy day, don't miss the chance to unwind in the newly remodeled, spa-like bathroom Both bedrooms feature closets with built-in shelving plus there is a floor to ceiling hallway closet to accommodate all of your storage needs. This newly renovated home is fully equipped with central heat and air and recessed lighting. The attached garage offers the perfect space for storage and includes a washer and dryer. A 2-car driveway provides parking just steps away from the front door that overlooks a newly manicured, drought-tolerant front yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179990p
Property Id 179990

(RLNE5332089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17935 Tiara St have any available units?
17935 Tiara St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17935 Tiara St have?
Some of 17935 Tiara St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17935 Tiara St currently offering any rent specials?
17935 Tiara St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17935 Tiara St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17935 Tiara St is pet friendly.
Does 17935 Tiara St offer parking?
Yes, 17935 Tiara St offers parking.
Does 17935 Tiara St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17935 Tiara St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17935 Tiara St have a pool?
No, 17935 Tiara St does not have a pool.
Does 17935 Tiara St have accessible units?
No, 17935 Tiara St does not have accessible units.
Does 17935 Tiara St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17935 Tiara St has units with dishwashers.

