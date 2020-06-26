All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

17856 Porto Marina Way, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Castellammare by the Sea!This is a ocean lovers paradise.Sexy Contemporary redone furnished home.Once you walk in private courtyard you will never want to leave this amazing ocean view home.Main house gourmet kitchen with Bertazoni oven & range Bosch refrigerator.Teak cabinets and floors.3 LG Flat screen TV's .Living room with fireplace Fleet-wood doors open to great outdoor patio with fireplace and the most amazing ocean views, watch sail boats and dolphins swim by.Two bedroom in main house and Guest apartment media room with 3/4 bath and kitchenette downstairs.Stroll to beach or drive a short way to Caruso Palisades Village shopping center.Complete with great restaurants movie theater,market and fabulous retail stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17856 PORTO MARINA Way have any available units?
17856 PORTO MARINA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17856 PORTO MARINA Way have?
Some of 17856 PORTO MARINA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17856 PORTO MARINA Way currently offering any rent specials?
17856 PORTO MARINA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17856 PORTO MARINA Way pet-friendly?
No, 17856 PORTO MARINA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17856 PORTO MARINA Way offer parking?
Yes, 17856 PORTO MARINA Way offers parking.
Does 17856 PORTO MARINA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17856 PORTO MARINA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17856 PORTO MARINA Way have a pool?
Yes, 17856 PORTO MARINA Way has a pool.
Does 17856 PORTO MARINA Way have accessible units?
No, 17856 PORTO MARINA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17856 PORTO MARINA Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17856 PORTO MARINA Way does not have units with dishwashers.

