17856 PORTO MARINA Way

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Castellammare by the Sea!This is a ocean lovers paradise.Sexy Contemporary redone furnished home.Once you walk in private courtyard you will never want to leave this amazing ocean view home.Main house gourmet kitchen with Bertazoni oven & range Bosch refrigerator.Teak cabinets and floors.3 LG Flat screen TV's .Living room with fireplace Fleet-wood doors open to great outdoor patio with fireplace and the most amazing ocean views, watch sail boats and dolphins swim by.Two bedroom in main house and Guest apartment media room with 3/4 bath and kitchenette downstairs.Stroll to beach or drive a short way to Caruso Palisades Village shopping center.Complete with great restaurants movie theater,market and fabulous retail stores.