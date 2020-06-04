All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17735 Kinzie St. #115.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17735 Kinzie St. #115
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

17735 Kinzie St. #115

17735 Kinzie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17735 Kinzie Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY! 2+2 w/pool + spa, laundry, parking + more! (17735 Kinzie) - First floor unit available for immediate occupancy! Features include: two-story floorplan w/2BR + 2BA + over 1350 SQF; living room; dining area; eat-in kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; both bedrooms have attached baths; central heat + air; wood laminate flooring; community pool + spa; 2 tandem parking spaces; extra-large patio; additional storage; water included; small pets (10lbs or less) considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE4999024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17735 Kinzie St. #115 have any available units?
17735 Kinzie St. #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17735 Kinzie St. #115 have?
Some of 17735 Kinzie St. #115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17735 Kinzie St. #115 currently offering any rent specials?
17735 Kinzie St. #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17735 Kinzie St. #115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17735 Kinzie St. #115 is pet friendly.
Does 17735 Kinzie St. #115 offer parking?
Yes, 17735 Kinzie St. #115 offers parking.
Does 17735 Kinzie St. #115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17735 Kinzie St. #115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17735 Kinzie St. #115 have a pool?
Yes, 17735 Kinzie St. #115 has a pool.
Does 17735 Kinzie St. #115 have accessible units?
No, 17735 Kinzie St. #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 17735 Kinzie St. #115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17735 Kinzie St. #115 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College