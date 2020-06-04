17735 Kinzie St. #115

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! 2+2 w/pool + spa, laundry, parking + more! (17735 Kinzie) - First floor unit available for immediate occupancy! Features include: two-story floorplan w/2BR + 2BA + over 1350 SQF; living room; dining area; eat-in kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; both bedrooms have attached baths; central heat + air; wood laminate flooring; community pool + spa; 2 tandem parking spaces; extra-large patio; additional storage; water included; small pets (10lbs or less) considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE4999024)