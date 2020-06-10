All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:43 AM

17722 Tulsa Street

17722 Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Location

17722 Tulsa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate charmer in wonderful Old Granada Hills neighborhood. Beautiful tree-lined street. Fantastic 190-foot deep lot. Original 3rd bedroom converted to dining room/den (but still has double-door clothes closet). Huge attached bonus room. Light & bright spacious kitchen with roomy breakfast area. Inviting fireplace in living room. Handy laundry area off of kitchen. Newer windows and refrigerator. Central air and heat. Smooth ceilings and ceiling fans. Attached 2-car garage with opener. Peaceful & expansive park-like rear yard with mature citrus fruit trees. Large covered patio. Two good-size storage sheds. A well cared for home owned by same family since it was originally built. Granada Hills Charter High School, Northridge Academy Senior High, Valley Academy of Arts and Sciences, and Patrick Henry Middle School (math, science, and technology magnet) attendance area. Contact schools directly for more information and any limitations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17722 Tulsa Street have any available units?
17722 Tulsa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17722 Tulsa Street have?
Some of 17722 Tulsa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17722 Tulsa Street currently offering any rent specials?
17722 Tulsa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17722 Tulsa Street pet-friendly?
No, 17722 Tulsa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17722 Tulsa Street offer parking?
Yes, 17722 Tulsa Street offers parking.
Does 17722 Tulsa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17722 Tulsa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17722 Tulsa Street have a pool?
No, 17722 Tulsa Street does not have a pool.
Does 17722 Tulsa Street have accessible units?
No, 17722 Tulsa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17722 Tulsa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17722 Tulsa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
