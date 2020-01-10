1769 South SHENANDOAH Street

Amenities
Classic Beverlywood Adj Spanish home. Well-appointed character throughout, washed with sunlight, hardwood floors, plaster walls and arches, French Doors, wood sash windows, and arched ceilings. This home offers a spacious formal living room with brick fireplace, dining room, and a completely remodeled eat-in kitchen with all the bells and whistles and den/family room. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a spacious master suite that plays out to a large grassy yard and spa. Long gated driveway with automatic gate and detached 2-car garage, offering you and your guests plenty of parking. Perfectly located and close to everything; this is the home that you have been looking for!