1769 South SHENANDOAH Street

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Classic Beverlywood Adj Spanish home. Well-appointed character throughout, washed with sunlight, hardwood floors, plaster walls and arches, French Doors, wood sash windows, and arched ceilings. This home offers a spacious formal living room with brick fireplace, dining room, and a completely remodeled eat-in kitchen with all the bells and whistles and den/family room. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a spacious master suite that plays out to a large grassy yard and spa. Long gated driveway with automatic gate and detached 2-car garage, offering you and your guests plenty of parking. Perfectly located and close to everything; this is the home that you have been looking for!