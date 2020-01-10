All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1769 South SHENANDOAH Street
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

1769 South SHENANDOAH Street

1769 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1769 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Classic Beverlywood Adj Spanish home. Well-appointed character throughout, washed with sunlight, hardwood floors, plaster walls and arches, French Doors, wood sash windows, and arched ceilings. This home offers a spacious formal living room with brick fireplace, dining room, and a completely remodeled eat-in kitchen with all the bells and whistles and den/family room. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a spacious master suite that plays out to a large grassy yard and spa. Long gated driveway with automatic gate and detached 2-car garage, offering you and your guests plenty of parking. Perfectly located and close to everything; this is the home that you have been looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street have any available units?
1769 South SHENANDOAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street have?
Some of 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1769 South SHENANDOAH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street offers parking.
Does 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street have a pool?
No, 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street have accessible units?
No, 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1769 South SHENANDOAH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College