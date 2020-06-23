1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

A quaint 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home in the Faircrest Heights area on a beautiful tree lined street. House is nicely landscaped with a wooden fence and entrance gate and gated driveway. The living room opens into the kitchen along with a dining area with a picturesque window and double French doors open up to a side patio to enjoy al fresco dining. The Master Bedroom has new carpet along with a bathroom w/ shower. The 2nd bathroom with tub and shower is shared with the other 2 Bedrooms, one Bedroom has new carpet and other has wood floors. Stacked washer/dryer in the hallway. Wood Flooring throughout except 2 Bedrooms.The backyard has a heated pool with a perimeter mesh fence w/ self closing latch. Also, a tranquil garden area to enjoy with lattice of bougainvillea and surroundings of plants. Garage has been converted, can use as gym, playroom or office. Driveway is long to park a few cars. Owner pays for gardener and pool man.