Los Angeles, CA
1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue

1768 South Hayworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1768 South Hayworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
A quaint 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home in the Faircrest Heights area on a beautiful tree lined street. House is nicely landscaped with a wooden fence and entrance gate and gated driveway. The living room opens into the kitchen along with a dining area with a picturesque window and double French doors open up to a side patio to enjoy al fresco dining. The Master Bedroom has new carpet along with a bathroom w/ shower. The 2nd bathroom with tub and shower is shared with the other 2 Bedrooms, one Bedroom has new carpet and other has wood floors. Stacked washer/dryer in the hallway. Wood Flooring throughout except 2 Bedrooms.The backyard has a heated pool with a perimeter mesh fence w/ self closing latch. Also, a tranquil garden area to enjoy with lattice of bougainvillea and surroundings of plants. Garage has been converted, can use as gym, playroom or office. Driveway is long to park a few cars. Owner pays for gardener and pool man.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue have any available units?
1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1768 South HAYWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
