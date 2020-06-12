176 S Orange Dr

Amenities

Beautiful spacious lower unit in Mediterranean duplex on a tree-lined street in Hancock Park. It features a grand living room with arched windows, fireplace and wood beamed ceiling, formal dining room with beautiful moldings, center hallway leading to 3 spacious bedrooms, and 2 redone baths. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, appliances, and a separate breakfast room. Gleaming hardwood floors, 2 car garage.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, fireplace, yard, two car garage, shared driveway, and two permits for street parking. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $5,000/month rent. $5,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.