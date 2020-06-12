All apartments in Los Angeles
176 S Orange Dr
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

176 S Orange Dr

176 South Orange Drive · (323) 380-9084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

176 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit LOWER · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2489 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious lower unit in Mediterranean duplex on a tree-lined street in Hancock Park. It features a grand living room with arched windows, fireplace and wood beamed ceiling, formal dining room with beautiful moldings, center hallway leading to 3 spacious bedrooms, and 2 redone baths. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, appliances, and a separate breakfast room. Gleaming hardwood floors, 2 car garage.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, fireplace, yard, two car garage, shared driveway, and two permits for street parking. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $5,000/month rent. $5,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 S Orange Dr have any available units?
176 S Orange Dr has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 S Orange Dr have?
Some of 176 S Orange Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 S Orange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
176 S Orange Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 S Orange Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 176 S Orange Dr is pet friendly.
Does 176 S Orange Dr offer parking?
Yes, 176 S Orange Dr does offer parking.
Does 176 S Orange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 176 S Orange Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 S Orange Dr have a pool?
No, 176 S Orange Dr does not have a pool.
Does 176 S Orange Dr have accessible units?
No, 176 S Orange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 176 S Orange Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 S Orange Dr has units with dishwashers.
