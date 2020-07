17527 ludlow

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

CONTACT aDRIENNE AT 818.439-1650 FOR SHOWINGS. HURRY... 728 square foot newly built ADU in old Granada Hills! Hello! Unbelievable opportunity for any single, young couple or senior who wants quiet living yet in the middle of whats happening!! I BEDROOM 1 BATH OPEN CONCEPT! DYNAMITE WALL TO WALL BUILT IN KITCHEN, BREAKFAST AREA OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM. LARGE BEDROOM WITH MIRRORED CLOSETS. ALL HARDWOOD LOOK ALIKE LAMINATE FLOORING AND RECESSED LIGHTING. SLIDING DOOR OUT TO PRIVATE CONCRETE PATIO AND LOTS OF BEAUTIFUL GREEN LAWN. YARD AREA IS FULLY ENCLOSED WITH WROUGHT IRON FENCING AND BLOCK WALL. LAUNDRY NICHE FOR FULL SIZE WASHER /DRYER. YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS! MAKE IT YOUR HOME 1