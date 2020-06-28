All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:51 AM

1751 WELLESLEY Avenue

1751 Wellesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1751 Wellesley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Bright beautiful newer 2 years old construction, modern loft style 2 bedroom 3 bathroom and a loft in a convenient area of West Los Angeles, close to freeway, Expo line, restaurants, trader Joe's and shops. This modern trendy building is in 3 levels, each bedroom is in separate levels, the house has been equipped with central Air and Heat, Central sound system, Recessed lighting, beautiful flooring, modern fireplace, high ceiling, skylights and balcony, huge deck in front of the third bedroom with amazing view and a small nice yard. Modern Gourmet kitchen with Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Large island being used as dining table. There is no wasted square footage all used beautifully. Come and see this gorgeous building yourself, you fall in love with it's charm and convenience. Please text only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue have any available units?
1751 WELLESLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue have?
Some of 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1751 WELLESLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 WELLESLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
