1751 WELLESLEY Avenue

Bright beautiful newer 2 years old construction, modern loft style 2 bedroom 3 bathroom and a loft in a convenient area of West Los Angeles, close to freeway, Expo line, restaurants, trader Joe's and shops. This modern trendy building is in 3 levels, each bedroom is in separate levels, the house has been equipped with central Air and Heat, Central sound system, Recessed lighting, beautiful flooring, modern fireplace, high ceiling, skylights and balcony, huge deck in front of the third bedroom with amazing view and a small nice yard. Modern Gourmet kitchen with Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Large island being used as dining table. There is no wasted square footage all used beautifully. Come and see this gorgeous building yourself, you fall in love with it's charm and convenience. Please text only.