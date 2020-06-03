All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

17501 Septo St

17501 W Septo St · No Longer Available
Location

17501 W Septo St, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated, Central AC, WD Flr, Granite - Property Id: 92464

17501 Septo S., Northridge, CA 91325

Great Location near CSUN
Newly Remodeled & Renovated
4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms
Pool
Wood Laminate flooring
Central AC/Heat
Granite Counter tops
Recessed Lighting
Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Fireplace
Backyard
Washer Dryer Hook ups
Lots of Closets and Storage
One year lease
Will consider one small pet with additional deposit

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92464
Property Id 92464

(RLNE4784500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17501 Septo St have any available units?
17501 Septo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17501 Septo St have?
Some of 17501 Septo St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17501 Septo St currently offering any rent specials?
17501 Septo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17501 Septo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17501 Septo St is pet friendly.
Does 17501 Septo St offer parking?
No, 17501 Septo St does not offer parking.
Does 17501 Septo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17501 Septo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17501 Septo St have a pool?
Yes, 17501 Septo St has a pool.
Does 17501 Septo St have accessible units?
No, 17501 Septo St does not have accessible units.
Does 17501 Septo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17501 Septo St has units with dishwashers.
