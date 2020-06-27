17467 Enadia Way

Amenities

- Two story home, features 2000 sq. ft. of living space. Very clean, quiet neighborhood.

Three bedroom/ two and 1/4 baths. Formal living room. Family room adjacent to kitchen. Half of the garage was converted to a recording studio and would be perfect for a studio or office.

The best part of this property, there is a swimming pool and jacuzzi!

Amenities include:

Central AC

Fireplace (gas)

Stove

Dishwasher

Fridge

Washer/dryer hook up



Please note: We are working on the interior now and will post pictures later.

Site Manager

Barbara Schellen

818-956-6008 ext. 109



(RLNE5028874)