Los Angeles, CA
17467 Enadia Way
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

17467 Enadia Way

17467 Enadia Way · No Longer Available
Location

17467 Enadia Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Two story home, features 2000 sq. ft. of living space. Very clean, quiet neighborhood.
Three bedroom/ two and 1/4 baths. Formal living room. Family room adjacent to kitchen. Half of the garage was converted to a recording studio and would be perfect for a studio or office.
The best part of this property, there is a swimming pool and jacuzzi!
Amenities include:
Central AC
Fireplace (gas)
Stove
Dishwasher
Fridge
Washer/dryer hook up

Please note: We are working on the interior now and will post pictures later.
Site Manager
Barbara Schellen
818-956-6008 ext. 109

(RLNE5028874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17467 Enadia Way have any available units?
17467 Enadia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17467 Enadia Way have?
Some of 17467 Enadia Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17467 Enadia Way currently offering any rent specials?
17467 Enadia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17467 Enadia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17467 Enadia Way is pet friendly.
Does 17467 Enadia Way offer parking?
Yes, 17467 Enadia Way offers parking.
Does 17467 Enadia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17467 Enadia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17467 Enadia Way have a pool?
Yes, 17467 Enadia Way has a pool.
Does 17467 Enadia Way have accessible units?
No, 17467 Enadia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17467 Enadia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17467 Enadia Way has units with dishwashers.
