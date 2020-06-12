1746 West 39TH Place

Amenities

Beautifully Updated Craftsman Home! This classic 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home was recently updated inside and out. The large lot has plenty off-street parking for up to four cars, and includes a motorized drive way gate granting access to back yard for parking, and open patio area. Maintenance free Drought Resistant front and back yards. This large home is drenched with natural light and newer windows. It has three well-sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located downstairs, and 2 bedrooms and one bath are upstairs. Beautiful ceramic tile, and laminated hardwood floors throughout. Tenant shall provide all appliances. Conveniently located near USC, public transportation, and shopping. This home is available for immediate occupancy.