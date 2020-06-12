All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1746 West 39TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1746 West 39TH Place
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:53 AM

1746 West 39TH Place

1746 West 39th Place · (323) 707-2270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1746 West 39th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1913 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Updated Craftsman Home! This classic 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home was recently updated inside and out. The large lot has plenty off-street parking for up to four cars, and includes a motorized drive way gate granting access to back yard for parking, and open patio area. Maintenance free Drought Resistant front and back yards. This large home is drenched with natural light and newer windows. It has three well-sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located downstairs, and 2 bedrooms and one bath are upstairs. Beautiful ceramic tile, and laminated hardwood floors throughout. Tenant shall provide all appliances. Conveniently located near USC, public transportation, and shopping. This home is available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 West 39TH Place have any available units?
1746 West 39TH Place has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 West 39TH Place have?
Some of 1746 West 39TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 West 39TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1746 West 39TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 West 39TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1746 West 39TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1746 West 39TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 1746 West 39TH Place does offer parking.
Does 1746 West 39TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 West 39TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 West 39TH Place have a pool?
No, 1746 West 39TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 1746 West 39TH Place have accessible units?
No, 1746 West 39TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 West 39TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1746 West 39TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1746 West 39TH Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Radford Apartments
5300-5326 Radford Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity