Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1745 N. MARIPOSA AVE 1

1745 North Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1745 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
media room
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
MODERN STORYBOOK BIG BRIGHT AND HAPPY! TOO GOOD 2B-COVETED CENTRAL TREE-LINE LOS FELIZ LOCALE-CENTRAL A/H-WD-TODIEFOR KITCHEN
First of all, first of all?it?s on butterfly street. In a neighborhood named ?the happy?.
This oh so modern storybook, oh so Eastside LA, cheerful two bedroom is bursting with good juju.
Big, bright, and airy with oodles of windows, crisp fresh walls and glimmering new hardwoods, good vibes and sunshine are always around you. You can?t help but breath fresh and easy here ? especially with the central air!
Oh, I hope you like breakfast because that fairytale kitchen with that vintage O?Keefe & Merritt stove and too many cupboards are begging to smell like pancakes and jam?or roast chicken and wine?whatever you cook when people come over, cause look at that oven! You gotta have people over! Not to show off or anything, just because that?s the kind of generous jovial entertainer that you are.
You?re always in a good mood! Songbirds serenade you awake in the morning as the sun tickles your nose. You wonder what you did to deserve such good fortune as you enjoy a cup of herbal tea on the cute private patio of your unit.
Are you humming? You do that now ? you live on butterfly street, in Los Feliz! Surrounded by not only butterflies and hummingbirds, but amazing architecture ? blocks from two Frank Lloyd Wright houses. This is a for real neighborhood with local art galleries, theaters, vintage shopping, book stores, movie theaters, al fresco dining, artisanal coffee and, most importantly, tacos and ice cream.
You have Los Feliz Village on one side and Franklin Village on the other - Silverlake, Hollywood, Beechwood Canyon and Virgil Village too!
You don?t even need to get in your car to hike up to the observatory ? but you know that cause you can see it from your window.
Tickets to The Greek? You don?t have to worry about parking or a Lyft this year ? that?s how close you are.
2 Metro Red Line stops and the 101 sooo close with easy access to the 2 and 5 freeways too. Seriously, minutes away from so much ? get to the valley, Glendale, Pasadena or DTLA in minutes.
What better way to start your year?

Available Now!
First month\'s rent + Security deposit for move-in
Owner pays for water, hot water and trash! Tenant pays for gas & electric.
Owner will consider small pet with additional deposit
Great location - a walker\'s paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

