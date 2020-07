Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Welcome to this beautiful and updated home in Granada Hills. Three spacious bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Light and bright, open space floor plan with high ceilings. 2 car detached garage. Laundry room. Family room with picture windows overlooking the gorgeous backyard and a cozy fireplace. . Private entry way. Close to shopping, freeways and schools.