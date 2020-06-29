1741 Granville Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly yoga

Beautifully furnished 2 bed, 2 bath home in prime location. In the heart of the Sawtelle neighborhood, short walk or drive from popular local restaurants and bars on Sawtelle Blvd and Santa Monica Blvd (Plan Check, Tsujita, ROC Kitchen, En Sushi, responsibles). Walking distance to Trader Joes, Ralphs, and Walgreens. 10 minute walk to Expo Lines Bundy station. Two blocks from Santa Monica and about 5 miles to the beach. Multiple gyms and yoga studio within the neighborhood (less than 10 minute walk).



Home is fully furnished and ready to be occupied!All high quality furniture including hardwood floors, wood furniture, stainless steel appliances. All utilities (except internet & TV cable) included! Move-in ready!



Bedrooms include high quality furniture. Living room includes large 55 4k WiFi & Netflix, Amazon, Hulu enabled TV! House includes AC/Heating with a Nest Thermostat. Both bedrooms have Queen size mattresses. Second bedroom can also be used for guests and/or as an office. Desk/workstation with Wifi printer included in Bedroom 2.



Two balcony patios give plenty of outdoor space as well. A viewing patio is connected to the living room, and a large, spacious, private patio is connected to the Master Bedroom. Includes underground 2 car tandem parking space in secure gated garage. Street parking is easily available for guests. Laundry and dryer are just down the hall (about 20 steps).



Small pets OK, pending pet interview. Additional pet rent & deposit will be applicable.



