1741 Camden Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

2+2 in West Los Angeles waiting for you! - Property Id: 102062



Spacious, bright rooms throughout. Kitchen has built in appliances and lots of cabinet space. Large bedrooms have wall to wall clothes closets; extra storage closet in master. Hall bathroom has skylight, master bathroom has window. Big sunny balcony. Gated security bldg, pool, laundry room on premises, parking. Small dog under 25 lbs will be considered.

Great location close to Westwood, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica. Oh yeah, fabulous water pressure - never run out of hot water!

