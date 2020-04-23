All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1741 Camden Ave

1741 Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2+2 in West Los Angeles waiting for you! - Property Id: 102062

Spacious, bright rooms throughout. Kitchen has built in appliances and lots of cabinet space. Large bedrooms have wall to wall clothes closets; extra storage closet in master. Hall bathroom has skylight, master bathroom has window. Big sunny balcony. Gated security bldg, pool, laundry room on premises, parking. Small dog under 25 lbs will be considered.
Great location close to Westwood, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica. Oh yeah, fabulous water pressure - never run out of hot water!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102062
Property Id 102062

(RLNE4727744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Camden Ave have any available units?
1741 Camden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 Camden Ave have?
Some of 1741 Camden Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Camden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Camden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Camden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1741 Camden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1741 Camden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Camden Ave offers parking.
Does 1741 Camden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Camden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Camden Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1741 Camden Ave has a pool.
Does 1741 Camden Ave have accessible units?
No, 1741 Camden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Camden Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 Camden Ave has units with dishwashers.
