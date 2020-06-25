All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard

1739 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1739 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a private oasis within the city. Centrally located between Beverly Hills, Culver City and West Hollywood, this home has a large, lush and beautiful garden with a pool and jacuzzi. Full of unique features, charm and sophistication, you’ll immediately feel at home in this quiet home, complete with hardwood floors, Spanish architecture and details. Natural lighting is magnificent, with light pouring into dining room, living room, and bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a new black stone sink. Spacious master bedroom with an updated custom closet and en-suite bathroom. The living room features a wood-burning/gas fireplace, setting a beautiful ambiance on cool winter nights. This home also includes a guest house with a living room, kitchen, bathroom, laundry area, office area and bedroom. This additional 750 sq ft makes for the perfect additional entertaining space, guest room, or office. Truly a rare offering, you don't want to miss this gorgeous home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have any available units?
1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have?
Some of 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
