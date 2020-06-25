1739 S Crescent Heights Boulevard

Amenities

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a private oasis within the city. Centrally located between Beverly Hills, Culver City and West Hollywood, this home has a large, lush and beautiful garden with a pool and jacuzzi. Full of unique features, charm and sophistication, you’ll immediately feel at home in this quiet home, complete with hardwood floors, Spanish architecture and details. Natural lighting is magnificent, with light pouring into dining room, living room, and bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a new black stone sink. Spacious master bedroom with an updated custom closet and en-suite bathroom. The living room features a wood-burning/gas fireplace, setting a beautiful ambiance on cool winter nights. This home also includes a guest house with a living room, kitchen, bathroom, laundry area, office area and bedroom. This additional 750 sq ft makes for the perfect additional entertaining space, guest room, or office. Truly a rare offering, you don't want to miss this gorgeous home!