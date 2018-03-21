All apartments in Los Angeles
17351 West SUNSET

17351 Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

17351 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Introducing: The Ultimate Live/Work/Train/Entertain beachfront condo at the exclusive "Rockwell at PCH" in Pacific Palisades. This custom showplace features two private master bedrooms; both with direct ocean views, en suite bathrooms and walk in closets. Other features include high end furnishings, flat screen tvs, wi-fi, reclaimed hardwood floors, chef's kitchen with huge center island/work space, walk in pantry, walk in utility room, 3 private entrances and 2 side x side parking spaces. Expansive windows and floor to ceiling glass French doors open to two private terraces directly facing the ocean. The primary master suite has a built-in custom gym and sitting area. Located just steps to the beach, restaurants and a supermarket, this one-of-a-kind residence is also equipped with a fleet of stand up paddleboards stored conveniently outdoors and represents the quintessential California active beach lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17351 West SUNSET have any available units?
17351 West SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17351 West SUNSET have?
Some of 17351 West SUNSET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17351 West SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
17351 West SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17351 West SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 17351 West SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17351 West SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 17351 West SUNSET offers parking.
Does 17351 West SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17351 West SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17351 West SUNSET have a pool?
No, 17351 West SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 17351 West SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 17351 West SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 17351 West SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
No, 17351 West SUNSET does not have units with dishwashers.
