17351 West SUNSET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets gym internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Introducing: The Ultimate Live/Work/Train/Entertain beachfront condo at the exclusive "Rockwell at PCH" in Pacific Palisades. This custom showplace features two private master bedrooms; both with direct ocean views, en suite bathrooms and walk in closets. Other features include high end furnishings, flat screen tvs, wi-fi, reclaimed hardwood floors, chef's kitchen with huge center island/work space, walk in pantry, walk in utility room, 3 private entrances and 2 side x side parking spaces. Expansive windows and floor to ceiling glass French doors open to two private terraces directly facing the ocean. The primary master suite has a built-in custom gym and sitting area. Located just steps to the beach, restaurants and a supermarket, this one-of-a-kind residence is also equipped with a fleet of stand up paddleboards stored conveniently outdoors and represents the quintessential California active beach lifestyle.