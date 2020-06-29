All apartments in Los Angeles
17347 Tulsa Street

17347 Tulsa Street
Location

17347 Tulsa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

garbage disposal
dogs allowed
new construction
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
new construction
Newly Constructed One Bed, Full Bath Available - Property Id: 70532

Hello,
A newly constructed one bedroom apartment is available for rent. Ameneties include:
24x7 Internet
Gated Security
AC
Full Bath
Ample storage / closet space.
Utilities included in the rent.
No pets.

I have a dog. He is very friendly but he remains at the back of the house mostly. The apartment is in the front of the house facing the street. Looking for students or working individuals.

When you apply, please write more than "interested". And only apply if you can actually show up to see the apartment. Many enquire but never show up. Hope you understand, its a waste of time waiting for someone who schedules a time but never shows up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70532
Property Id 70532

(RLNE5573142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17347 Tulsa Street have any available units?
17347 Tulsa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17347 Tulsa Street have?
Some of 17347 Tulsa Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17347 Tulsa Street currently offering any rent specials?
17347 Tulsa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17347 Tulsa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17347 Tulsa Street is pet friendly.
Does 17347 Tulsa Street offer parking?
No, 17347 Tulsa Street does not offer parking.
Does 17347 Tulsa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17347 Tulsa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17347 Tulsa Street have a pool?
No, 17347 Tulsa Street does not have a pool.
Does 17347 Tulsa Street have accessible units?
No, 17347 Tulsa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17347 Tulsa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17347 Tulsa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
