17347 Tulsa Street

Newly Constructed One Bed, Full Bath Available - Property Id: 70532
Hello,
A newly constructed one bedroom apartment is available for rent. Ameneties include:
24x7 Internet
Gated Security
AC
Full Bath
Ample storage / closet space.
Utilities included in the rent.
No pets.
I have a dog. He is very friendly but he remains at the back of the house mostly. The apartment is in the front of the house facing the street. Looking for students or working individuals.
When you apply, please write more than "interested". And only apply if you can actually show up to see the apartment. Many enquire but never show up. Hope you understand, its a waste of time waiting for someone who schedules a time but never shows up.
Apply at TurboTenant:
