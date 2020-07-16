All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17330 Chatsworth Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

17330 Chatsworth Street

17330 Chatsworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

17330 Chatsworth Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated 2 bedroom with 2 full baths is located on the buildings lower West corner with views of the Valley and no direct tenants on two sides. $440 credit with a September 1, lease date. This renovated 2 bed 2 full baths unit features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large wood cabinets, central Heat/AC, tile flooring, rich carpet, and large glass windows with wonderful light. Conveniently located within walking distance to markets, restaurants, wonderful local shops, and business you will appreciate being only steps away from the main street area of Granada Hills. Located in the North San Fernando Valley it's easy to commute to nearby offices, colleges, and universities from this apartment building. This unit offers also offers: **Two baths **Automatic 2-car garage **Central A/C and Heat **Large Family room **Granite counters & stainless steel appliances **Dishwasher **Security access building & gated parking **Water/Trash included in the lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17330 Chatsworth Street have any available units?
17330 Chatsworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17330 Chatsworth Street have?
Some of 17330 Chatsworth Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17330 Chatsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
17330 Chatsworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17330 Chatsworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 17330 Chatsworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17330 Chatsworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 17330 Chatsworth Street offers parking.
Does 17330 Chatsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17330 Chatsworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17330 Chatsworth Street have a pool?
No, 17330 Chatsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 17330 Chatsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 17330 Chatsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17330 Chatsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17330 Chatsworth Street has units with dishwashers.
