Los Angeles, CA
1733 W 37th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1733 W 37th Place

1733 West 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1733 West 37th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Leimert Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful home is nestled in Los Angeles’s Congress North neighborhood and it has just been remodeled from “Top-To-Bottom.” It also has a very high Walk Score® of 80 meaning that most errands can be accomplished on foot, plus it’s a short four minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Expo/Western Station stop. Here are just a few of its many other fine features: *New front landscaping *Freshly painted exterior *A flowing 1,240 square foot floor plan that is in “Move-In-Condition” with a new two tone paint scheme, new laminate flooring, and all new light fixtures *Spacious living room with new lighted ceiling fan *The family’s cook is going to truly appreciate the new kitchen’s abundant cabinets, granite counters with back-splash, handy breakfast bar, plus the convenience of the adjoining dining area *All 3 bedrooms have new lighted ceiling fans, 2 have new carpeting while the master suite has new laminate flooring *Both bathrooms were completely remodeled with new faucets, new tubs, new shower doors, new commodes, new granite countered vanities, and new medicine cabinets *Functionally located laundry *Double pane windows will help keep your utility bills low and the interior quiet *Freshly painted storage shed *Plenty of off street parking behind the rolling security gate *Call now for all of the details and arrange your private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 W 37th Place have any available units?
1733 W 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 W 37th Place have?
Some of 1733 W 37th Place's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 W 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1733 W 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 W 37th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1733 W 37th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1733 W 37th Place offer parking?
No, 1733 W 37th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1733 W 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 W 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 W 37th Place have a pool?
No, 1733 W 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1733 W 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 1733 W 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 W 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 W 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
