Los Angeles, CA
1731 COLBY Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

1731 COLBY Avenue

1731 Colby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1731 Colby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
This spacious, beautiful and bright condominium with secure access and gated subterranean parking offers the ultimate westside living within close proximity to the trendy Sawtelle Japantown. Stroll to restaurants, bars, cafes, bakeries, stores, theaters and shops. This unit features a private patio, large living room, dining room, bedroom with walk-in closet, a full bathroom with spacious vanity, and a private patio. Close to freeways, public transportation, Metro Expo. Few minutes away from UCLA, Brentwood, Westwood, Santa Monica and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 COLBY Avenue have any available units?
1731 COLBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 COLBY Avenue have?
Some of 1731 COLBY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 COLBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1731 COLBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 COLBY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1731 COLBY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1731 COLBY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1731 COLBY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1731 COLBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 COLBY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 COLBY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1731 COLBY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1731 COLBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1731 COLBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 COLBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 COLBY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
