Los Angeles, CA
1726 WINONA
Last updated March 15 2020 at 12:52 PM

1726 WINONA

1726 Winona Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Winona Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
media room
yoga
A MUST-SEE! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment with 2 gated parking spaces in Hollywood! Large brand new double paned windows for ample light & insulation. Fully renovated! Adjacent to Los Feliz, spacious unit - kitchen & bathroom with granite counters, brand new stove, new kitchen cabinets and central air. The unit is located in a garden style, well maintained building and comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. Minutes away from - Griffith Park, Skylight Theatre, Carousel restaurant, Sapp Coffee Shop, Starbucks, La Morra pizzeria, Le Bon Gar~on, Lacha Somtum Thai cuisine, grocery stores, bars, pharmacies, dance, yoga and CrossFit studios etc. Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Los Feliz Farmer's market in the area. A great opportunity for students and employees of the American Film Institute. Perfect for sharing. The central location, easy commute ( bus stops and Metro Red line ) and interesting restaurants offer residents a chance to have new experiences all of the time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 WINONA have any available units?
1726 WINONA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 WINONA have?
Some of 1726 WINONA's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 WINONA currently offering any rent specials?
1726 WINONA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 WINONA pet-friendly?
No, 1726 WINONA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1726 WINONA offer parking?
Yes, 1726 WINONA offers parking.
Does 1726 WINONA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 WINONA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 WINONA have a pool?
No, 1726 WINONA does not have a pool.
Does 1726 WINONA have accessible units?
No, 1726 WINONA does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 WINONA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 WINONA does not have units with dishwashers.
