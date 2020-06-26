1726 WINONA

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning yoga

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking media room yoga

A MUST-SEE! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms apartment with 2 gated parking spaces in Hollywood! Large brand new double paned windows for ample light & insulation. Fully renovated! Adjacent to Los Feliz, spacious unit - kitchen & bathroom with granite counters, brand new stove, new kitchen cabinets and central air. The unit is located in a garden style, well maintained building and comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. Minutes away from - Griffith Park, Skylight Theatre, Carousel restaurant, Sapp Coffee Shop, Starbucks, La Morra pizzeria, Le Bon Gar~on, Lacha Somtum Thai cuisine, grocery stores, bars, pharmacies, dance, yoga and CrossFit studios etc. Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Los Feliz Farmer's market in the area. A great opportunity for students and employees of the American Film Institute. Perfect for sharing. The central location, easy commute ( bus stops and Metro Red line ) and interesting restaurants offer residents a chance to have new experiences all of the time!