17233 Bullock St.
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

17233 Bullock St.

17233 Bullock Street · No Longer Available
Location

17233 Bullock Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Encino Village! Recently Remodeled!! Incredible Steal! - Approx. 1900 Square Feet - 4 Bedroom/2 Bath with a Family Room in Encino Village! Award-Winning Encino Charter Elementary! Owner may consider 1 small dog under 20 lbs. Remodeled Kitchen with White Cabinets, Quartz Counters and New Stainless Appliances. New Interior Paint in Contemporary Colors. Remodeled Full Guest Bath is beautiful! Newer Floors, Vanity, Tub and Surround! Inviting Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Brick Fireplace and Recessed Lighting. Single Pane French Doors lead to a Large Bonus Room. Separated Dining Area is adjacent to Kitchen and Living Room - Perfect for Entertaining. Individual Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups. All Bedrooms have Hardwood Floors. 2nd Full Bath has a newer Vanity, Medicine Chest and Lighting. 4th Bedroom is separate from other 3 and makes a great office or guest room. Light and Bright Bathrooms. Grassy Rear Yard. Double Car Garage and Room for at least 3 more cars on the driveway. Central Air and Heat and Copper Plumbing. Walk to Park for Playground, Tennis, Soccer and Community Center or Bike to Lake Balboa. Just minutes to 101 and 405 Freeways. Must have excellent credit. Owner is looking for FICO of 720 or higher with documented income.

(RLNE5288267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17233 Bullock St. have any available units?
17233 Bullock St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17233 Bullock St. have?
Some of 17233 Bullock St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17233 Bullock St. currently offering any rent specials?
17233 Bullock St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17233 Bullock St. pet-friendly?
No, 17233 Bullock St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17233 Bullock St. offer parking?
Yes, 17233 Bullock St. offers parking.
Does 17233 Bullock St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17233 Bullock St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17233 Bullock St. have a pool?
No, 17233 Bullock St. does not have a pool.
Does 17233 Bullock St. have accessible units?
No, 17233 Bullock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17233 Bullock St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17233 Bullock St. does not have units with dishwashers.

