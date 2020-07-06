17233 Bullock St.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground garage tennis court

Encino Village! Recently Remodeled!! Incredible Steal! - Approx. 1900 Square Feet - 4 Bedroom/2 Bath with a Family Room in Encino Village! Award-Winning Encino Charter Elementary! Owner may consider 1 small dog under 20 lbs. Remodeled Kitchen with White Cabinets, Quartz Counters and New Stainless Appliances. New Interior Paint in Contemporary Colors. Remodeled Full Guest Bath is beautiful! Newer Floors, Vanity, Tub and Surround! Inviting Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Brick Fireplace and Recessed Lighting. Single Pane French Doors lead to a Large Bonus Room. Separated Dining Area is adjacent to Kitchen and Living Room - Perfect for Entertaining. Individual Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups. All Bedrooms have Hardwood Floors. 2nd Full Bath has a newer Vanity, Medicine Chest and Lighting. 4th Bedroom is separate from other 3 and makes a great office or guest room. Light and Bright Bathrooms. Grassy Rear Yard. Double Car Garage and Room for at least 3 more cars on the driveway. Central Air and Heat and Copper Plumbing. Walk to Park for Playground, Tennis, Soccer and Community Center or Bike to Lake Balboa. Just minutes to 101 and 405 Freeways. Must have excellent credit. Owner is looking for FICO of 720 or higher with documented income.



