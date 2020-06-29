All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1722 S New England St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1722 S New England St
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

1722 S New England St

1722 South New England Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1722 South New England Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled with off-street parking! - Property Id: 170492

Newly remodeled!

*Hardwood floors
*Granite counters
*Washer/Dryer hookup and laundry area
*Stainless steel stove
*Two parking spaces in gated driveway
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170492p
Property Id 170492

(RLNE5254400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 S New England St have any available units?
1722 S New England St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 S New England St have?
Some of 1722 S New England St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 S New England St currently offering any rent specials?
1722 S New England St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 S New England St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 S New England St is pet friendly.
Does 1722 S New England St offer parking?
Yes, 1722 S New England St offers parking.
Does 1722 S New England St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 S New England St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 S New England St have a pool?
No, 1722 S New England St does not have a pool.
Does 1722 S New England St have accessible units?
No, 1722 S New England St does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 S New England St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 S New England St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College