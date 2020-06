Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Enjoy this cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath back new unit in Wilmington. Unit features new kitchen cabinetry with stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring throughout. Owner willing to rent unit furnished. Approximately 500 square feet. Quiet street and two units on lot. Entire unit is new and won't last for this price. Must see!