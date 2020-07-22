All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1721 254th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1721 254th St
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

1721 254th St

1721 West 254th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Harbor City
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1721 West 254th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90717
Harbor City

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 bath house. This is a back house of a duplex. Home has many recent upgrades including reset lighting, wood/laminate flooring and tile flooring, new roof, central heating, Mirrored closet doors, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hook-ups, updated kitchen with stone counter-tops, stainless sink and hood, unit includes a stove and More!

Tenant pays Electric, Gas and Trash. No Pets and No Smoking allowed. Unit includes a private 2 car garage.

For more information or appointment to view, please call our office Monday - Friday 11 am to 5 pm, or text 310-216-8425.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 254th St have any available units?
1721 254th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 254th St have?
Some of 1721 254th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 254th St currently offering any rent specials?
1721 254th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 254th St pet-friendly?
No, 1721 254th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1721 254th St offer parking?
Yes, 1721 254th St offers parking.
Does 1721 254th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 254th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 254th St have a pool?
No, 1721 254th St does not have a pool.
Does 1721 254th St have accessible units?
No, 1721 254th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 254th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 254th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College