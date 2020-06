Amenities

Wonderful home in Upper South Shores. Private entry with patio area and beautiful front door. All new windows. All new paint. Bathrooms all remodeled. Formal dining area. Very private back yard with flat lawn and rear area terraced with mature fruit trees. Completely fenced and secure. Two car attached garage.Ocean view from front yard, bring out the table and chairs to enjoy the ocean view. South Shores magnet school is your home school for kindergarten.