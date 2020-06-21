All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3

1720 North Harvard Boulevard · (805) 452-1431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1720 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within 1 week from the time you apply you'll get 2 weeks rent free!

Available for immediate move-in, this spacious 700 square foot one bedroom apartment at 1720 Harvard is a beautiful place to live. Just two blocks from Griffith Park, the trailhead up to Griffith Observatory, and the Hollywood Sign. It's only one block from Ralph s/Starbucks/Jumba Juice/Restaurants, and a ten minute walk to both Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village, you can t find a more walkable neighborhood.

This apartment has been completely renovated. No expense has been spared in this remodel! The apartment has brand new hardwood floor throughout the entire unit, a VERY large kitchen with separate dining area, all new cabinets and appliances, granite countertops, a brand new bathroom with tile floors, tons of closet space, recessed lighting in all of the rooms, and beautiful banana trees surrounding the front windows. The complex also shares a pool and onsite laundry. Parking is included!

TEXT 805 452 1431 to schedule a tour! Sorry, but we don t allow pets. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 have any available units?
1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 have?
Some of 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 have a pool?
Yes, 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 has a pool.
Does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity