1720 N Harvard Blvd Apt 3

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool

Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within 1 week from the time you apply you'll get 2 weeks rent free!



Available for immediate move-in, this spacious 700 square foot one bedroom apartment at 1720 Harvard is a beautiful place to live. Just two blocks from Griffith Park, the trailhead up to Griffith Observatory, and the Hollywood Sign. It's only one block from Ralph s/Starbucks/Jumba Juice/Restaurants, and a ten minute walk to both Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village, you can t find a more walkable neighborhood.



This apartment has been completely renovated. No expense has been spared in this remodel! The apartment has brand new hardwood floor throughout the entire unit, a VERY large kitchen with separate dining area, all new cabinets and appliances, granite countertops, a brand new bathroom with tile floors, tons of closet space, recessed lighting in all of the rooms, and beautiful banana trees surrounding the front windows. The complex also shares a pool and onsite laundry. Parking is included!



TEXT 805 452 1431 to schedule a tour! Sorry, but we don t allow pets. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834323)