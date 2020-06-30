1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Elegant modern in the hills with beautiful city views. 4 bedroom & 5 bathroom home with a full backyard overlooking city views and complete with a pool & spa. Main level consists of a living room, dining area, powder room, bedroom and a stylish kitchen equipped with Miele appliances, Italian cabinetry and stone & glass countertops. Lower level consists of a beautiful master bedroom with a chic custom designed walk-in closet, two guests bedrooms and a laundry room. Enjoy the convenience of 4 parking spots in your 2 car garage + 2 car gated driveway.