Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1717 Sunset Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Elegant modern in the hills with beautiful city views. 4 bedroom & 5 bathroom home with a full backyard overlooking city views and complete with a pool & spa. Main level consists of a living room, dining area, powder room, bedroom and a stylish kitchen equipped with Miele appliances, Italian cabinetry and stone & glass countertops. Lower level consists of a beautiful master bedroom with a chic custom designed walk-in closet, two guests bedrooms and a laundry room. Enjoy the convenience of 4 parking spots in your 2 car garage + 2 car gated driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.

