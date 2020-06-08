All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17101 Hiawatha Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17101 Hiawatha Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 4:21 AM

17101 Hiawatha Street

17101 Hiawatha Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17101 Hiawatha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath family home in quiet, lovely residential neighborhood of Granada Hills. Kitchen, dining room face private back yard w/pool. Granite counter tops and recess lights through out the kitchen. All appliances included, fridge, stove oven, microwave and dishwasher. Separate room for Laundry. Washer and dryer included. It also includes large living room and 1 bed and full bath downstairs. The house has laminate flooring through out the house. 5 Bedroom upstairs including huge master bedroom which overlooks pool. Plenty of storage space including 2 car garage parking and Central A/c. The pool and Jacuzzi is brand new. All pool equipment is new. Landscaping in the front and backyard has been completely redone. Backyard is a good size to enjoy with friends and family.
Centrally located to shopping malls, freeways and CSUN. Gardener and pool service included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17101 Hiawatha Street have any available units?
17101 Hiawatha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17101 Hiawatha Street have?
Some of 17101 Hiawatha Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17101 Hiawatha Street currently offering any rent specials?
17101 Hiawatha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17101 Hiawatha Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17101 Hiawatha Street is pet friendly.
Does 17101 Hiawatha Street offer parking?
Yes, 17101 Hiawatha Street offers parking.
Does 17101 Hiawatha Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17101 Hiawatha Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17101 Hiawatha Street have a pool?
Yes, 17101 Hiawatha Street has a pool.
Does 17101 Hiawatha Street have accessible units?
No, 17101 Hiawatha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17101 Hiawatha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17101 Hiawatha Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College