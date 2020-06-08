17101 Hiawatha Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 5 bed 3 bath family home in quiet, lovely residential neighborhood of Granada Hills. Kitchen, dining room face private back yard w/pool. Granite counter tops and recess lights through out the kitchen. All appliances included, fridge, stove oven, microwave and dishwasher. Separate room for Laundry. Washer and dryer included. It also includes large living room and 1 bed and full bath downstairs. The house has laminate flooring through out the house. 5 Bedroom upstairs including huge master bedroom which overlooks pool. Plenty of storage space including 2 car garage parking and Central A/c. The pool and Jacuzzi is brand new. All pool equipment is new. Landscaping in the front and backyard has been completely redone. Backyard is a good size to enjoy with friends and family.

Centrally located to shopping malls, freeways and CSUN. Gardener and pool service included in the rent.