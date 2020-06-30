All apartments in Los Angeles
17083 BOLLINGER Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

17083 BOLLINGER Drive

17083 Bollinger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17083 Bollinger Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bed, 4 bath Pacific Palisades home is now available for lease for the first time in years. Sited on a quiet street, this charming home has a floor plan that allows for ease of movement. The entry has immediate access to the living room with fireplace and high vaulted ceilings. Naturally light and airy throughout, nearly every room has ocean and canyon views. Walk into the dining area and off to the right is a den with fireplace. The kitchen, with a Wolf oven (Professional Vulcan), offers plenty of counter space. The sunroom, just around the corner, has extra large windows that beckon the sun in. Upstairs, the master with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and bathroom with soaking tub, opens to the balcony and has extensive views. Outside, the oversized deck with even more amazing ocean views is the ideal spot to relax or entertain. Near Palisades Village and some of the best shopping and dining that the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17083 BOLLINGER Drive have any available units?
17083 BOLLINGER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17083 BOLLINGER Drive have?
Some of 17083 BOLLINGER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17083 BOLLINGER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17083 BOLLINGER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17083 BOLLINGER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17083 BOLLINGER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17083 BOLLINGER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17083 BOLLINGER Drive offers parking.
Does 17083 BOLLINGER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17083 BOLLINGER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17083 BOLLINGER Drive have a pool?
No, 17083 BOLLINGER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17083 BOLLINGER Drive have accessible units?
No, 17083 BOLLINGER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17083 BOLLINGER Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17083 BOLLINGER Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

