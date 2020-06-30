17083 BOLLINGER Drive

Amenities

This 4 bed, 4 bath Pacific Palisades home is now available for lease for the first time in years. Sited on a quiet street, this charming home has a floor plan that allows for ease of movement. The entry has immediate access to the living room with fireplace and high vaulted ceilings. Naturally light and airy throughout, nearly every room has ocean and canyon views. Walk into the dining area and off to the right is a den with fireplace. The kitchen, with a Wolf oven (Professional Vulcan), offers plenty of counter space. The sunroom, just around the corner, has extra large windows that beckon the sun in. Upstairs, the master with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and bathroom with soaking tub, opens to the balcony and has extensive views. Outside, the oversized deck with even more amazing ocean views is the ideal spot to relax or entertain. Near Palisades Village and some of the best shopping and dining that the city has to offer.