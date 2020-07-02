All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1708 South Mansfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1708 South Mansfield Avenue
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1708 South Mansfield Avenue

1708 South Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1708 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Brand New Ultra Modern Top Floor Corner Unit 1BR/1BA + Legendary Chef Kitchen with W/D closet/room and A/C. Tons of closet space and lots of windows letting in natural light. Gorgeous natural hardwood flooring throughout. Brand New Bathroom and Chef Worthy Kitchen with brand new high end stainless steel appliances and Hood Range. Amazingly cute and special boutique 4 unit building in mostly single family home, legendary and prime mid-city location. Central to everything in LA and super close to Culver City. This is a perfect location for those who need to commute into the major office cities like Culver City, Santa Monica, Century City, Beverly Hills, WeHo, and DTLA. Brand new Sprouts and Target opened just a few blocks down La Brea and within walking distance. Also the world famous Leos Taco truck is walking distance. Pet Friendly. Super ample street parking and includes one on-site parking space. Tenant to verify approx SF in person. Move-in ready and sooner preferred :)

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please on initial response for efficiency purposes)

Local Employers:

WeWork, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, Walton Isaacson, Helms Design.

Local Restaurants/Bars/Landmarks:

Target (Brand New!)
Sprouts (Brand New!)
Paper or Plastic Cafe
The Mint
SmogShoppe
Fathers Office
Helms Bakery
LACMA

12 month lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1708-s-mansfield-ave-los-angeles-ca-90019-usa/594c56dc-a62f-41c4-89db-0765a937484a

(RLNE5455346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 South Mansfield Avenue have any available units?
1708 South Mansfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 South Mansfield Avenue have?
Some of 1708 South Mansfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 South Mansfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1708 South Mansfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 South Mansfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 South Mansfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1708 South Mansfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1708 South Mansfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 1708 South Mansfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 South Mansfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 South Mansfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 1708 South Mansfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1708 South Mansfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1708 South Mansfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 South Mansfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 South Mansfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College