1708 South Mansfield Avenue

Brand New Ultra Modern Top Floor Corner Unit 1BR/1BA + Legendary Chef Kitchen with W/D closet/room and A/C. Tons of closet space and lots of windows letting in natural light. Gorgeous natural hardwood flooring throughout. Brand New Bathroom and Chef Worthy Kitchen with brand new high end stainless steel appliances and Hood Range. Amazingly cute and special boutique 4 unit building in mostly single family home, legendary and prime mid-city location. Central to everything in LA and super close to Culver City. This is a perfect location for those who need to commute into the major office cities like Culver City, Santa Monica, Century City, Beverly Hills, WeHo, and DTLA. Brand new Sprouts and Target opened just a few blocks down La Brea and within walking distance. Also the world famous Leos Taco truck is walking distance. Pet Friendly. Super ample street parking and includes one on-site parking space. Tenant to verify approx SF in person. Move-in ready and sooner preferred :)



WeWork, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, Walton Isaacson, Helms Design.



Target (Brand New!)

Sprouts (Brand New!)

Paper or Plastic Cafe

The Mint

SmogShoppe

Fathers Office

Helms Bakery

LACMA



