Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1706 COMSTOCK Avenue
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:04 AM

1706 COMSTOCK Avenue

1706 Comstock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Comstock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Exquisitely appointed, beautifully finished 2 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located adjacent to Century City, LA Country Club and Westwood. Available long or short term, furnished or unfurnished. Renowned LA designer has lovingly renovated this home with the finest materials to create an amazing retreat. Indoor/Outdoor flow, tons of natural light and tree top views. The gorgeous master bedroom and bath are perfection. The kitchen has custom cabinetry and outfitted with the finest appliances. Details include French white oak floors, window treatments, Dornbracht kitchen and bathroom fixtures, gorgeous standalone tub in master bath, recessed lighting, alarm system, custom built ins, and LR fireplace. Perfect for the design aficionada and/or professional who want a little luxury in the center of the city. Two car garage. Can be leased fully furnished - call for details. Additional month security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue have any available units?
1706 COMSTOCK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue have?
Some of 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1706 COMSTOCK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 COMSTOCK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
