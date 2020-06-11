1706 COMSTOCK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Exquisitely appointed, beautifully finished 2 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located adjacent to Century City, LA Country Club and Westwood. Available long or short term, furnished or unfurnished. Renowned LA designer has lovingly renovated this home with the finest materials to create an amazing retreat. Indoor/Outdoor flow, tons of natural light and tree top views. The gorgeous master bedroom and bath are perfection. The kitchen has custom cabinetry and outfitted with the finest appliances. Details include French white oak floors, window treatments, Dornbracht kitchen and bathroom fixtures, gorgeous standalone tub in master bath, recessed lighting, alarm system, custom built ins, and LR fireplace. Perfect for the design aficionada and/or professional who want a little luxury in the center of the city. Two car garage. Can be leased fully furnished - call for details. Additional month security.