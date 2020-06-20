1701 CLINTON Street

Amenities

A fantastic opportunity to lease a 2-story townhome within Echo Park's Lago Vista, an iconic modernist complex designed by renowned architect Allyn E. Morris in 1973. Long heralded by fans of mid-century modern architecture, Morris' clean lines, open floor plan, cobalt blue mosaic kitchen/bathroom tiles and concrete stairs have been thoughtfully preserved in this highly coveted unit. The open concept kitchen and living room opens to a private balcony with sweeping views of the San Gabriel mountains, the downtown skyline and beautiful Echo Park Lake. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a skylight and even more spectacular views. This private gated building features a heated pool, a private dog run, and 2 covered parking spaces. The best of Echo Park is just outside your door including Mohawk Bend, Elf, Square One, and the Friday night farmer's market.