Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

1700 GRAFTON Street

1700 Grafton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Grafton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unbelievably gorgeous 1920's cottage surrounded by white picket fencing with a beautifully maintained and manicured private front garden with plenty of outdoor seating areas. As soon as you walk through the ornate and solid Oak front door, you feel at home. There are wonderful vintage features throughout including original wood panelling on the walls, original built in cupboards in the kitchen and living area and beautiful original windows. There are also some great upgrades too including newer granite counter tops in the kitchen (no laundry), shelving in bedrooms, newly remodeled and tiled b/room and a BONUS ROOM that would be PERFECT for a home office with built in shelving and abundant storage. Although this is a Duplex property, you have private access from the front (The other unit enters from Lucretia) and so it feels like you have your own cottage home. Close to all the action of Echo Park and moments from Sunset Blvd and easy access to freeways & public transit. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 GRAFTON Street have any available units?
1700 GRAFTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 GRAFTON Street have?
Some of 1700 GRAFTON Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 GRAFTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1700 GRAFTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 GRAFTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1700 GRAFTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1700 GRAFTON Street offer parking?
No, 1700 GRAFTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 1700 GRAFTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 GRAFTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 GRAFTON Street have a pool?
No, 1700 GRAFTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1700 GRAFTON Street have accessible units?
No, 1700 GRAFTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 GRAFTON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 GRAFTON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
