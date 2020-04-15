1700 GRAFTON Street

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Unbelievably gorgeous 1920's cottage surrounded by white picket fencing with a beautifully maintained and manicured private front garden with plenty of outdoor seating areas. As soon as you walk through the ornate and solid Oak front door, you feel at home. There are wonderful vintage features throughout including original wood panelling on the walls, original built in cupboards in the kitchen and living area and beautiful original windows. There are also some great upgrades too including newer granite counter tops in the kitchen (no laundry), shelving in bedrooms, newly remodeled and tiled b/room and a BONUS ROOM that would be PERFECT for a home office with built in shelving and abundant storage. Although this is a Duplex property, you have private access from the front (The other unit enters from Lucretia) and so it feels like you have your own cottage home. Close to all the action of Echo Park and moments from Sunset Blvd and easy access to freeways & public transit. Welcome Home!