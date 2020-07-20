16910 Tribune Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

This is a rental listing for a 2-story, which is 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom. The first floor consists of 1 bed and 1 bath. Second floor has beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with the laundry closet. The master bedroom has a walk-out balcony that is centered with a view of the entire street and front patio. The outside patio area is constructed of top-grade silver and gray courtyard pavers that surround the entire dwelling. Located near CSUN, Northridge mall, 118 Freeway and shopping centers.

This is a rental listing for a 2-story, which is 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom. The first floor consists of 1 bed and 1 bath. Second floor has beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with the laundry closet. The master bedroom has a walk-out balcony that is centered with a view of the entire street and front patio. The outside patio area is constructed of top-grade silver and gray courtyard pavers that surround the entire dwelling. Located near CSUN, Northridge mall, 118 Freeway and shopping centers.