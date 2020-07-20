All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:14 PM

16910 Tribune Street

16910 Tribune Street
Location

16910 Tribune Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This is a rental listing for a 2-story, which is 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom. The first floor consists of 1 bed and 1 bath. Second floor has beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with the laundry closet. The master bedroom has a walk-out balcony that is centered with a view of the entire street and front patio. The outside patio area is constructed of top-grade silver and gray courtyard pavers that surround the entire dwelling. Located near CSUN, Northridge mall, 118 Freeway and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16910 Tribune Street have any available units?
16910 Tribune Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16910 Tribune Street have?
Some of 16910 Tribune Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16910 Tribune Street currently offering any rent specials?
16910 Tribune Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16910 Tribune Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16910 Tribune Street is pet friendly.
Does 16910 Tribune Street offer parking?
Yes, 16910 Tribune Street offers parking.
Does 16910 Tribune Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16910 Tribune Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16910 Tribune Street have a pool?
Yes, 16910 Tribune Street has a pool.
Does 16910 Tribune Street have accessible units?
Yes, 16910 Tribune Street has accessible units.
Does 16910 Tribune Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16910 Tribune Street has units with dishwashers.
