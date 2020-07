1691 261st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HARBOR CITY CONDO LOCATED IN A SMALL 4 UNIT COMPLEX. THIS SPACIOUS HOME FEATURES A TASTEFULLY REMODELED KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERS AND GLASS TILE BACK SPLASH TILE FLOORING AND STAINLES STEEL APPLIACES AND WASHER AND DRYER ALL INCLUDED. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE OVER SIZED, MASTER WITH ADJOINING BATH AND NEW DUEL PANE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. THE HALL BATH HAS ALSO BEEN UPDATED. THIS HOME IS CONVENIETLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT, TRADERS JOE'S AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET. SMALL PET OK

***NO SHOWINGS UNTIL DECEMBER 31.***