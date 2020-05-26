16908 Bosque Drive

Amenities

A “Tour de Force” of Modern Architecture this brand-new estate will astound you. Gated w/private courtyard, enter through pivot front door to reveal impressive cutting-edge interior, w/perfectly designed open floorplan & voluminous ceilings. Dramatic entry, incredible great room w/floor-to-ceiling fireplace & sleek magazine-quality kitchen. Kitchen w/luxurious oak & mirror-finished cabinets, built-in table. Wolf appliances include 2 ovens, microwave, refrigerator/freezer, 5-burner range & coffee machine. Adjacent catering kitchen/butler’s pantry w/additional appliances. Spacious Dining Rm highlighted by wine-rack wall. 10-seat home theater, adj. snack-room w/fridge. Beautifully appointed powder room, an en-suite bedroom, and handsome en-suite office complete main level. Upstairs 3 en-suite bedrooms & sumptuous master suite w/fireplace, 2 lg. terraces, amazing bathroom & incredible walk-in closet. Bathroom boasts oversized steam shower, soaking tub, and 2 WC’s. Sliding glass doors from the great room open fully to grounds creating seamless indoor-outdoor flow. 50 ft. pool & spa, BBQ pavilion, 2 fire pits, with a backdrop of majestic palm trees & olive tree. Outdoor loggia with fireplace, en-suite pool house and half-basketball/sports court. Bonus 1847 sq. ft. roof top deck w/spectacular views. 4-Zone HVAC (two up, two down) & Control 4 Home Automation system. Lanai Road school district & ideally located close to Ventura Boulevard, with easy access to the studios and Westside.