16908 Bosque Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

16908 Bosque Drive

16908 Bosque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16908 Bosque Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
new construction
A “Tour de Force” of Modern Architecture this brand-new estate will astound you. Gated w/private courtyard, enter through pivot front door to reveal impressive cutting-edge interior, w/perfectly designed open floorplan & voluminous ceilings. Dramatic entry, incredible great room w/floor-to-ceiling fireplace & sleek magazine-quality kitchen. Kitchen w/luxurious oak & mirror-finished cabinets, built-in table. Wolf appliances include 2 ovens, microwave, refrigerator/freezer, 5-burner range & coffee machine. Adjacent catering kitchen/butler’s pantry w/additional appliances. Spacious Dining Rm highlighted by wine-rack wall. 10-seat home theater, adj. snack-room w/fridge. Beautifully appointed powder room, an en-suite bedroom, and handsome en-suite office complete main level. Upstairs 3 en-suite bedrooms & sumptuous master suite w/fireplace, 2 lg. terraces, amazing bathroom & incredible walk-in closet. Bathroom boasts oversized steam shower, soaking tub, and 2 WC’s. Sliding glass doors from the great room open fully to grounds creating seamless indoor-outdoor flow. 50 ft. pool & spa, BBQ pavilion, 2 fire pits, with a backdrop of majestic palm trees & olive tree. Outdoor loggia with fireplace, en-suite pool house and half-basketball/sports court. Bonus 1847 sq. ft. roof top deck w/spectacular views. 4-Zone HVAC (two up, two down) & Control 4 Home Automation system. Lanai Road school district & ideally located close to Ventura Boulevard, with easy access to the studios and Westside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16908 Bosque Drive have any available units?
16908 Bosque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16908 Bosque Drive have?
Some of 16908 Bosque Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16908 Bosque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16908 Bosque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16908 Bosque Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16908 Bosque Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16908 Bosque Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16908 Bosque Drive offers parking.
Does 16908 Bosque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16908 Bosque Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16908 Bosque Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16908 Bosque Drive has a pool.
Does 16908 Bosque Drive have accessible units?
No, 16908 Bosque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16908 Bosque Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16908 Bosque Drive has units with dishwashers.

