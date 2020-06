Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Opportunity to live in wonderful Palisades neighborhood in a very bright and charming home. Located in the Marquez school district, this is a serene 3 bed 2 bath home plus large bonus room features wood floors and 3 wood burning fireplaces, and newer lighting throughout. The spacious, grassy yard has a plum and nectarine tree as well as an outdoor BBQ fireplace. Second bathroom was remodeled. Prefer 2 year lease or longer.