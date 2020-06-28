16812 Addison

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors new construction garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Move in ready! Beautiful single family home is located in one of the prime area of Encino among million dollar homes and many other new constructions. This charming house offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a den/bonus room that can be use as another bedroom or TV room. Open floor plan, living room/dining, extremely clean, Central Air and Heat, new paint through out the house with plenty of natural light and refinish hardwood flooring. The dining room leads to the tasteful kitchen with wood cabinets, double sinks, refrigerator & cozy breakfast area and has direct access to backyard. Spacious master bedroom opens up to the big entertainment backyard, high ceilings, recessed lighting, walk-in closet with a built-in organizer, marble fireplace, tiled bath, shower and double sink. Separate laundry room has lots of cabinet, Washer/Dryer hook ups, sink and offers plenty of space and storage. 2 car garage. All windows are covered by blinds. Easy access to West side, shopping and fine restaurants. Hurry, it wont last!