All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16812 Addison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16812 Addison
Last updated November 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

16812 Addison

16812 Addison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16812 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Move in ready! Beautiful single family home is located in one of the prime area of Encino among million dollar homes and many other new constructions. This charming house offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a den/bonus room that can be use as another bedroom or TV room. Open floor plan, living room/dining, extremely clean, Central Air and Heat, new paint through out the house with plenty of natural light and refinish hardwood flooring. The dining room leads to the tasteful kitchen with wood cabinets, double sinks, refrigerator & cozy breakfast area and has direct access to backyard. Spacious master bedroom opens up to the big entertainment backyard, high ceilings, recessed lighting, walk-in closet with a built-in organizer, marble fireplace, tiled bath, shower and double sink. Separate laundry room has lots of cabinet, Washer/Dryer hook ups, sink and offers plenty of space and storage. 2 car garage. All windows are covered by blinds. Easy access to West side, shopping and fine restaurants. Hurry, it wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16812 Addison have any available units?
16812 Addison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16812 Addison have?
Some of 16812 Addison's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16812 Addison currently offering any rent specials?
16812 Addison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16812 Addison pet-friendly?
No, 16812 Addison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16812 Addison offer parking?
Yes, 16812 Addison offers parking.
Does 16812 Addison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16812 Addison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16812 Addison have a pool?
No, 16812 Addison does not have a pool.
Does 16812 Addison have accessible units?
No, 16812 Addison does not have accessible units.
Does 16812 Addison have units with dishwashers?
No, 16812 Addison does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College