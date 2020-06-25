All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1680 Sunset Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1680 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Perfect Sunset Strip location. This remodeled 4/5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,478 sq ft. home showcases stunning city and ocean views from its many floor to ceiling sliding glass windows and large deck. Excellent architectural features like an open concept floor plan create generous flowing spaces. Relax in luxury in the incredible master suite with large soaker tub or enjoy the private, gated yard. The yard features a private spa, landscaping, and Zen garden. When your'e ready for some adventure, pop out to the nearby Sunset Plaza cafes and boutique shopping. This property has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
No, 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

