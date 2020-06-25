1680 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Perfect Sunset Strip location. This remodeled 4/5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,478 sq ft. home showcases stunning city and ocean views from its many floor to ceiling sliding glass windows and large deck. Excellent architectural features like an open concept floor plan create generous flowing spaces. Relax in luxury in the incredible master suite with large soaker tub or enjoy the private, gated yard. The yard features a private spa, landscaping, and Zen garden. When your'e ready for some adventure, pop out to the nearby Sunset Plaza cafes and boutique shopping. This property has it all.