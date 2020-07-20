16756 Mckeever Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Granada Hills single level situated on a sprawling corner lot with curb appeal. Four bedrooms with two baths and a functional floor plan. Spacious living room/dining room combinations with gas fireplace and eat-in kitchen with new flooring and separate laundry room. Freshly painted throughout, new carpet new a/c and heating system. Outside large grassy lawn and storage shed. Limited use of detached garage. Walking distance to great shops and restaurants. Hurry.....you won't want to miss out on this superb value