Los Angeles, CA
16756 Mckeever Street
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:23 AM

16756 Mckeever Street

16756 Mckeever St · No Longer Available
Location

16756 Mckeever St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Granada Hills single level situated on a sprawling corner lot with curb appeal. Four bedrooms with two baths and a functional floor plan. Spacious living room/dining room combinations with gas fireplace and eat-in kitchen with new flooring and separate laundry room. Freshly painted throughout, new carpet new a/c and heating system. Outside large grassy lawn and storage shed. Limited use of detached garage. Walking distance to great shops and restaurants. Hurry.....you won't want to miss out on this superb value

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16756 Mckeever Street have any available units?
16756 Mckeever Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16756 Mckeever Street have?
Some of 16756 Mckeever Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16756 Mckeever Street currently offering any rent specials?
16756 Mckeever Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16756 Mckeever Street pet-friendly?
No, 16756 Mckeever Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16756 Mckeever Street offer parking?
Yes, 16756 Mckeever Street offers parking.
Does 16756 Mckeever Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16756 Mckeever Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16756 Mckeever Street have a pool?
No, 16756 Mckeever Street does not have a pool.
Does 16756 Mckeever Street have accessible units?
No, 16756 Mckeever Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16756 Mckeever Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16756 Mckeever Street does not have units with dishwashers.
