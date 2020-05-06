16700 Magnolia Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home with gleaming hardwood floors in fantastic Encino neighborhood! Situated on a huge lot with a fully fenced yard that includes a beautiful, separately fenced pool, plus a patio, grassy area, Zen garden and a detached 2-car garage. Good size kitchen, dining room, living room, den and utility room with washer & dryer and an additional fridge. True master bedroom with attached bathroom. Central air & heat. The entire house has been repainted inside and out. New landscaping includes draught-resistant plants. Gardener and pool service included in rent. Located close to schools, parks, shopping, the 405 and 101 freeways! Apply today to rent this house and make it your home!