All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16700 Magnolia Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16700 Magnolia Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16700 Magnolia Boulevard

16700 Magnolia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16700 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-story home with gleaming hardwood floors in fantastic Encino neighborhood! Situated on a huge lot with a fully fenced yard that includes a beautiful, separately fenced pool, plus a patio, grassy area, Zen garden and a detached 2-car garage. Good size kitchen, dining room, living room, den and utility room with washer & dryer and an additional fridge. True master bedroom with attached bathroom. Central air & heat. The entire house has been repainted inside and out. New landscaping includes draught-resistant plants. Gardener and pool service included in rent. Located close to schools, parks, shopping, the 405 and 101 freeways! Apply today to rent this house and make it your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16700 Magnolia Boulevard have any available units?
16700 Magnolia Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16700 Magnolia Boulevard have?
Some of 16700 Magnolia Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16700 Magnolia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
16700 Magnolia Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16700 Magnolia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 16700 Magnolia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16700 Magnolia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 16700 Magnolia Boulevard offers parking.
Does 16700 Magnolia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16700 Magnolia Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16700 Magnolia Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 16700 Magnolia Boulevard has a pool.
Does 16700 Magnolia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 16700 Magnolia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 16700 Magnolia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16700 Magnolia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College