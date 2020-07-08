All apartments in Los Angeles
16659 Devonshire Street
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

16659 Devonshire Street

16659 Devonshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

16659 Devonshire Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled, 3 b, 2 bath home with an attached apartment both come with appliances. Incredible 2 unit Turnkey family home is now available for Lease. This is a gated 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home comes with a one-bedroom unit that will be rented together. Perfect for a growing family, visiting guests and or mature children. The main home features an open and bright floor-plan with double door entry, hardwood flooring decorated with baseboard moldings. There are high ceilings, central AC, lots of storage space and much more. In the gourmet kitchen, you will find recessed lighting, beautiful granite countertops with built-in appliances and a center island, ideal for bar stool seating. Bedrooms are well-illuminated, spacious and have large mirrored closets. The one-bedroom unit has its own entrance and comes with its own bathroom and kitchenette. The back yard presents a well-maintained lawn with a covered patio and all the much-needed privacy you need after a long day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16659 Devonshire Street have any available units?
16659 Devonshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16659 Devonshire Street have?
Some of 16659 Devonshire Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16659 Devonshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
16659 Devonshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16659 Devonshire Street pet-friendly?
No, 16659 Devonshire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16659 Devonshire Street offer parking?
No, 16659 Devonshire Street does not offer parking.
Does 16659 Devonshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16659 Devonshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16659 Devonshire Street have a pool?
No, 16659 Devonshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 16659 Devonshire Street have accessible units?
No, 16659 Devonshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16659 Devonshire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16659 Devonshire Street does not have units with dishwashers.

