Los Angeles, CA
16650 AKRON Street
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:00 AM

16650 AKRON Street

16650 Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

16650 Akron Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Panoramic ocean & coastline views surround this exquisite family home for lease fully furnished. Located on a peaceful part of the street, yet close to schools, shops and restaurants. Impressive entry leads to a wonderful oversized great room. Ocean views from the dining, living area, entertaining deck, master suite and spa style bath. This house has been meticulously updated with the finest finishes, including custom cabinetry, designer light fixtures, and recessed lighting. Beautiful cook's kitchen,complete w/ top of the line stainless steel appliances and Carrera marble counter tops. Wood floors throughout, French doors, and Caesar stone fireplace. Abundance of natural light, high ceilings and a great flow for entertaining, create a wonderful indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Large lush grassy yard with an additional outdoor entertaining area and room for a pool, two car attached finished garage. Absolutely gorgeous, private and elegant, feels like Shutters on the Beach in Pacific Palisades

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16650 AKRON Street have any available units?
16650 AKRON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16650 AKRON Street have?
Some of 16650 AKRON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16650 AKRON Street currently offering any rent specials?
16650 AKRON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16650 AKRON Street pet-friendly?
No, 16650 AKRON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16650 AKRON Street offer parking?
Yes, 16650 AKRON Street offers parking.
Does 16650 AKRON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16650 AKRON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16650 AKRON Street have a pool?
Yes, 16650 AKRON Street has a pool.
Does 16650 AKRON Street have accessible units?
No, 16650 AKRON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16650 AKRON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16650 AKRON Street has units with dishwashers.
