16650 AKRON Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Panoramic ocean & coastline views surround this exquisite family home for lease fully furnished. Located on a peaceful part of the street, yet close to schools, shops and restaurants. Impressive entry leads to a wonderful oversized great room. Ocean views from the dining, living area, entertaining deck, master suite and spa style bath. This house has been meticulously updated with the finest finishes, including custom cabinetry, designer light fixtures, and recessed lighting. Beautiful cook's kitchen,complete w/ top of the line stainless steel appliances and Carrera marble counter tops. Wood floors throughout, French doors, and Caesar stone fireplace. Abundance of natural light, high ceilings and a great flow for entertaining, create a wonderful indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Large lush grassy yard with an additional outdoor entertaining area and room for a pool, two car attached finished garage. Absolutely gorgeous, private and elegant, feels like Shutters on the Beach in Pacific Palisades