All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16631 Nanberry Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16631 Nanberry Road
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:12 AM

16631 Nanberry Road

16631 Nanberry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16631 Nanberry Road, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Just Reduced!! Best Prime Encino location south of blvd on a cul-de-sac. Spacious 4+4 pool home, offers large open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, and sunken living room with a double sided glass fireplace. Family area with fireplace, and bar, opens to outdoor entertainer space. Stunning kitchen recently remodeled with Viking stove, and stainless steal appliances. Master suite opens to outside pool area, includes large walk in closet, and mater bath includes steam shower for two with body sprays, jacuzzi tub, dual sinks, and a towel warmer. Separate guest suite, or maid’s quarter’s with own entry. Great outdoor space with huge sparkling pool, fire pit, and a large deck area for lounging or those who like to entertain. 3 car garage with built in cabinets, and lots of storage. Located in prestigious Lanai Road school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16631 Nanberry Road have any available units?
16631 Nanberry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16631 Nanberry Road have?
Some of 16631 Nanberry Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16631 Nanberry Road currently offering any rent specials?
16631 Nanberry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16631 Nanberry Road pet-friendly?
No, 16631 Nanberry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16631 Nanberry Road offer parking?
Yes, 16631 Nanberry Road offers parking.
Does 16631 Nanberry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16631 Nanberry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16631 Nanberry Road have a pool?
Yes, 16631 Nanberry Road has a pool.
Does 16631 Nanberry Road have accessible units?
No, 16631 Nanberry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16631 Nanberry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16631 Nanberry Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College